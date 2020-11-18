 Skip to main content
Sen. Kent Williams presents resolution to 99-year old Mullins woman
Sen. Kent Williams presents resolution to 99-year old Mullins woman

MULLINS, S.C. – “We had to do something right,” Sen. Kent Williams said while walking up to the home of 99-year old Mary Blanch Miles at Pee Dee Manor in Mullins. Williams presented Miles with a certificate from the South Carolina Senate in a show of appreciation.

Miles, a Latta native, is the mother of nine children with more than a dozen grandchildren, leading five generations.

“I thank God too for giving me a chance,” she said. Miles will celebrate a 100th birthday on July 11, 2021.

Williams said he was proud to congratulate Miles on the occasion of her recent birthday.

“As a member of the South Carolina Senate I commend Mary Blanch Miles for her loving commitment to her family,” he said. “We admire your steadfast faith and example set.”

Miles has lived at Pee Dee Manor for more than a decade after moving from her farm in Temperance Hill.

Williams said he wished Miles good health and much happiness in the years ahead.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

