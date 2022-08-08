Sen. Mike Reichenbach talks about first days in office

FLORENCE -– State Sen. Mike Reichenbach said his first 18 days in the Senate have been interesting. He said most people want to know what it is like behind the scenes.

“It has been a whirlwind,” he said. “It is not as easy as I thought it would be.”

Reichenbach spoke to the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors. He said Republicans have control of this state.

There 124 state representatives and 80 of them are Republicans. There are 46 state senators and 30 of them are Republicans and there is a Republican governor.

He said that is one seat away from super majority, but the amount of challenges and conversations is largely predicated on issues within the party trying to figure things out.

Learning how important amendments are to a bill has just been extraordinary because you can fundamentally agree on a bill making sense, Reichenbach said, and still have it not pass. It happened with the medical marijuana bill. It made it all the way through the Senate and went to the House and it ended up dying.

He said the bill ended up with 50-something amendments. It did not pass.

“School vouchers that was a big one,” he said.

He said there are a lot of challenges within the party on issues. He said they are all senators, all South Carolinians and they are all asked to look for the greater good.

Reichenbach said a lot of bills get hung up on amendments. He is learning just how important amendments are to passing a bill.

One such bill was the Election Integrity Act and another had to do with school choice.

He said the majority agreed there should be some form of school choice.

Reichenbach said the governor’s office, the House and the Senate, mostly agreed parents should have a choice … let the dollars follow the students.

He said there should be some latitude. A few senators said they wanted the schools that receive those students to be held to the same state standardized tests. The bill didn’t pass because of that one hiccup.

He said it is frustrating to agree on something that is going to help people and have to say no because of politics.

“We are making decisions that impact people’s lives,” Reichenbach said.

“The most recent example of that is frankly going to be Roe vs. Wade,” he said. “We are getting called back in special session on the second week of September to take up the Senate’s versions of public testimony.”

He said it is probably going to be one of the hardest things they have to deal with this session.

“It is going to be a very big deal,” he said.

He said there are many issues to consider. They will have to look at the ramifications of passing a bill.

He said some will argue that if you don’t vote for certain amendments you are not pro-life.

There is going to be a wide spectrum, of those who say no exclusions, no exceptions, he said. The real challenge is having empathy, having a heart, listening. He said Roe vs. Wade will be the biggest challenge going back in.

Talking to the constituents is one of the most challenging yet most rewarding aspects of the job, he said. He said there are ways to walk into the chamber without going through the lobby, but he prefers to go through the lobby. He said it is sometimes hard hear from people. He said he doesn’t want to run from it.

He said the women’s sports bill was one where the people were very vocal. That was some of the tougher conversations, he said.

Knowing the rules makes you a very powerful senator, Reichenbach said. And not knowing the rules make you weak.

Reichenbach encouraged his listeners to be involved. He told them to reach out to their legislators and let their opinions be known.

He said, “It is your seat.”