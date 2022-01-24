 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate District 31 Republican primary is Tuesday
Senate District 31 Republican primary is Tuesday

Joe Tyner

Joe Tyner loads a box at the Florence County Voter Registration and Election office as he prepares Ebenezer 3 (Sneed Middle School) for Tuesday's Senate District 31 Republican primary.

 FLORENCE, S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Most of Florence County and part of Darlington County can head to the polls Tuesday to help select their next state senator.

Residents of Senate District 31 can vote in the Republican primary between state Rep. Jay Jordan and businessman Mike Reichenbach. The district includes most of Florence County and two small parts of eastern Darlington County. 

Parts of north Florence, east Florence and the Mars Bluff area of Florence County are not included in the district. Other parts of Florence County not included in the district are Lake City (Senate District 32), Olanta and Timmonsville (both in Senate District 36). 

Julian Young, Florence County election director, said Monday afternoon that at least 1,300 people had cast an absentee ballot in the election. He added that he expected that number to grow as high as 1,500 before the end of the day Monday. 

Young said the absentee voting process had been as smooth as clockwork because his staff had the right people in the right places. He said there had not been one issue so far. 

Polls will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday and results will be available on SCvotes.gov or on SCNow.com

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election. 

If You Vote...

You will need to locate your precinct, provide your voter registration card and a photo ID (driver's license, passport, military ID) and cast your ballot between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Voters in line at 7 p.m. can still cast their ballots if they remain in line. 

