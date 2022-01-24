Senate District 31 Republican primary is Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Most of Florence County and part of Darlington County can head to the polls Tuesday to help select their next state senator.

Residents of Senate District 31 can vote in the Republican primary between state Rep. Jay Jordan and businessman Mike Reichenbach. The district includes most of Florence County and two small parts of eastern Darlington County.

Parts of north Florence, east Florence and the Mars Bluff area of Florence County are not included in the district. Other parts of Florence County not included in the district are Lake City (Senate District 32), Olanta and Timmonsville (both in Senate District 36).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Julian Young, Florence County election director, said Monday afternoon that at least 1,300 people had cast an absentee ballot in the election. He added that he expected that number to grow as high as 1,500 before the end of the day Monday.

Young said the absentee voting process had been as smooth as clockwork because his staff had the right people in the right places. He said there had not been one issue so far.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday and results will be available on SCvotes.gov or on SCNow.com.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.