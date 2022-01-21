Senate District 31 Republicans raise over $225,000 in cash contributions

FLORENCE, S.C. – The two men running in the Senate District 31 Republican primary, Rep. Jay Jordan or Mike Reichenbach, have raised $227,410 in cash contributions.

Jordan, a state representative since 2015, raised $180,955 from when he announced his campaign until Jan. 5. His fundraising includes $179,955 in cash contributions and $1,500 in in-kind contributions.

The cash contributions include $11,000 from political action committees affiliated with the South Carolina Association for Justice. The association is an advocacy organization for trial lawyers.

As of Jan. 5, Jordan's campaign had spent $73,455.92 and the campaign had $105,999.08 in cash on hand.

Reichenbach, the owner of three car dealerships in Florence, raised $298,169.48 from when he announced his campaign until Jan. 5.

His fundraising includes $47,955 in cash contributions, $184.48 in in-kind contributions, a $100,000 loan from himself and a loan from First Reliance Bank for $150,000.

The First Reliance loan is due in six months with an interest rate of 1.1%.