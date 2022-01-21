Senate District 31 Republicans raise over $225,000 in cash contributions

FLORENCE, S.C. – The two men running in the Senate District 31 Republican primary, Rep. Jay Jordan or Mike Reichenbach, have raised $227,410 in cash contributions.
Jordan, a state representative since 2015, raised $180,955 from when he announced his campaign until Jan. 5. His fundraising includes $179,955 in cash contributions and $1,500 in in-kind contributions.
The cash contributions include $11,000 from political action committees affiliated with the South Carolina Association for Justice. The association is an advocacy organization for trial lawyers.
As of Jan. 5, Jordan's campaign had spent $73,455.92 and the campaign had $105,999.08 in cash on hand.
Reichenbach, the owner of three car dealerships in Florence, raised $298,169.48 from when he announced his campaign until Jan. 5.
His fundraising includes $47,955 in cash contributions, $184.48 in in-kind contributions, a $100,000 loan from himself and a loan from First Reliance Bank for $150,000.
The First Reliance loan is due in six months with an interest rate of 1.1%.
As of Jan. 5, Reichenbach's campaign has spent $262,566.01 and has $35,603.47 in cash on hand.
Florence activist Suzanne La Rochelle will not be on the ballot on Tuesday but is still required to fill quarterly reports until the March 29 general election.
As of Dec. 31, she had received $1,668.67 in contributions including $1,400 in cash and a $268.67 loan from herself. She had spent $43.51 and had $1,625.16 in cash on hand.