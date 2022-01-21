 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate District 31 Republicans raise over $225,000 in cash contributions
0 Comments

Senate District 31 Republicans raise over $225,000 in cash contributions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The two men running in the Senate District 31 Republican primary, Rep. Jay Jordan or Mike Reichenbach, have raised $227,410 in cash contributions. 

Jordan, a state representative since 2015, raised $180,955 from when he announced his campaign until Jan. 5. His fundraising includes $179,955 in cash contributions and $1,500 in in-kind contributions. 

The cash contributions include $11,000 from political action committees affiliated with the South Carolina Association for Justice. The association is an advocacy organization for trial lawyers. 

As of Jan. 5, Jordan's campaign had spent $73,455.92 and the campaign had $105,999.08 in cash on hand. 

Reichenbach, the owner of three car dealerships in Florence, raised $298,169.48 from when he announced his campaign until Jan. 5. 

His fundraising includes $47,955 in cash contributions, $184.48 in in-kind contributions, a $100,000 loan from himself and a loan from First Reliance Bank for $150,000. 

The First Reliance loan is due in six months with an interest rate of 1.1%. 

As of Jan. 5, Reichenbach's campaign has spent $262,566.01 and has $35,603.47 in cash on hand. 

Florence activist Suzanne La Rochelle will not be on the ballot on Tuesday but is still required to fill quarterly reports until the March 29 general election. 

As of Dec. 31, she had received $1,668.67 in contributions including $1,400 in cash and a $268.67 loan from herself. She had spent $43.51 and had $1,625.16 in cash on hand. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why whales don't choke when they take in water while drinking

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command
Local News

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Local News

Pee Dee placed under winter storm watch

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Confidence remains low at to how much ice the Pee Dee will get and what the impact of that ice will be, but the forecast contains no mystery as to whether or not it will happen at all.

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert