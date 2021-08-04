Senate redistricting committee asked to include all of Darlington County in one Senate district

FLORENCE, S.C. – Could Darlington County become one South Carolina Senate district again? One Hartsville resident asked the South Carolina Senate redistricting subcommittee to consider that in the redistricting scheduled for later this year.

John Crawley, a Hartsville resident, addressed the subcommittee during a public hearing held Tuesday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

He began his speech by identifying himself as a resident of Senate District 29 (Democrat Gerald Malloy) and House District 65 (House Speaker Jay Lucas, a Republican).

"We believe it's time that Darlington County was represented by one senator," Crawley said. "We believe that it is only fair that our state representative [in the Senate] be unified and not fragmented."

Currently Darlington is split between three Senate districts: Most of the county is included in Senate District 29 but small portions in the east are included in Senate District 31 (Republican Hugh K. Leatherman Sr.) and Senate District 36 (Democrat Kevin Johnson).

Crawley said that the portion of Senate Districts 31 and 36 in Darlington County included portions of two precincts each.