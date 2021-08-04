Senate redistricting committee asked to include all of Darlington County in one Senate district

FLORENCE, S.C. – Could Darlington County become one South Carolina Senate district again? One Hartsville resident asked the South Carolina Senate redistricting subcommittee to consider that in the redistricting scheduled for later this year.
John Crawley, a Hartsville resident, addressed the subcommittee during a public hearing held Tuesday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.
He began his speech by identifying himself as a resident of Senate District 29 (Democrat Gerald Malloy) and House District 65 (House Speaker Jay Lucas, a Republican).
"We believe it's time that Darlington County was represented by one senator," Crawley said. "We believe that it is only fair that our state representative [in the Senate] be unified and not fragmented."
Currently Darlington is split between three Senate districts: Most of the county is included in Senate District 29 but small portions in the east are included in Senate District 31 (Republican Hugh K. Leatherman Sr.) and Senate District 36 (Democrat Kevin Johnson).
Crawley said that the portion of Senate Districts 31 and 36 in Darlington County included portions of two precincts each.
He asked the subcommittee to consider including all of those four precincts – High Hill, Lake Swamp, Oats and Palmetto – in Senate District 29 and, in order to meet the population requirements mandated by the Supreme Court, split the included precincts roughly between Democrats and Republicans.
Crawley outlined his rationale prior to recommending that the county be included in one Senate district.
"Darlington County is the 20th largest county in South Carolina by population," Crawley said. "However, population does not indicate the strength of our county. Darlington County is home to Duke Energy's H.B. Robinson nuclear plant, Sonoco Products, Nucor Steel, Georgia Pacific, Fiber Industries, Stingray Boats, Darlington Raceway, Carolina Pines hospital ... and many other industries."
He added that Darlington County was also home to Coker University, the Governor's School for Mathematics and Science and Hartsville, a two-time All-America city.
Crawley said that including the four precincts in Senate District 29 would not give an advantage to either the Democrats or the Republicans.
"We had a Democrat for sheriff [James Hudson] and a Republican for auditor [Angie Suggs] both win in county-wide elections," Crawley said. "That's fairly balanced."
Darlington County, like all 46 South Carolina counties, was previously represented by one senator but this was determined to be unconstitutional due to the differences in population between counties.
Greenville County, population around 500,000, had the same representation as Allendale County, population around 9,000, meaning one vote in Allendale had a lot more meaning than one vote in Greenville County.