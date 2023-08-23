FLORENCE, S.C. — State Senator Mike Reichenbach of Florence has been appointed to serve on the state’s Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children.

The committee is a consortium of appointed citizens, legislators, and agency directors charged with the responsibility of identifying and studying key issues facing South Carolina’s children, then promoting sound strategies for the development of children’s policy. The committee is tasked to make recommendations to the governor and General Assembly to use in consideration of policy, funding, and legislation to benefit the future of South Carolina’s children.

Reichenbach is one of only seven elected officials on the committee, whichincludes State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. Reichenbach said he is eager to use his life experiences to work for children across the state.

“I am extremely humbled that Senate President Thomas Alexander appointed me to this committee to do the critical work necessary to protect South Carolina children and their futures,” Reichenbach said. “From improving educational opportunities to ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable children in our communities to working towards an end of child abuse — the committee has already seen significant legislation enacted into law. I look forward to immediately lending my voice to the committee’s work to end human trafficking, providing safety for victims of human trafficking, and increasing penalties for violent criminals.”