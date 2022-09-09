Senator Tim Scott makes reelection campaign stop in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Senator Tim Scott made a campaign stop in Florence on Friday and criticized the Biden administration’s handling of several issues, including Afghanistan, inflation and the border.

Scott, who is seeking reelection, also condemned President Joe Biden’s cancellation of student loan debt.

Scott’s speech to a group of approximately 65 was slightly comedic while he targeted popular issues. He went after Joe Biden’s presidency thus far boldly stating President Biden had lost his mind.

Scott disapproved of Biden’s decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, calling the move unnecessary and premature.

“We heard him say that Afghanistan was a perfect withdrawal,” Scott said. “We can see with our own eyes that hundreds of thousands of Afghan allies were left behind and thousands upon thousands of Americans were left after the military was gone.”

The worst of all, Scott said, was that 13 American soldiers were killed for no reason.

Scott spoke on the security of the southern border, saying the United States needs a southern wall to prohibit illegal immigrants from crossing the border and bringing harmful drugs like fentanyl, which has caused an increase of deaths across the nation.

Scott said there were “2½ million illegal crossings from last July when Trump was in office to this past July, which is a 325% increase in illegal crossings. If that isn’t bad enough we saw 108,000 Americans overdose.”

Scott said the number of young people dying from fentanyl was unnatural and the issue demanded attention. He said fentanyl is coming across the southern border.

“There are some things in my opinion that are simply unnatural,” Scott said. “Too many American parents are having funerals. Burying your kids is unnatural and that is a direct result of an open border.”

Scott said the open border also poses a national security risk because people from 155 different countries have crossed. Scott said in the past, people have crossed the border with an agenda. He referred to an attempt when someone crossed the border with a mission to assassinate President Bush.

“We need to build a southern wall,” Scott said. “If you can’t control your own backyard then you can’t have any conversation about immigration whatsoever.”

Scott mocked Biden’s statement in a White House press briefing about the United States’ 0% inflation rate in July despite the inflation rate being 8.5%.

“I am not sure how he stood at the microphone and said that with a straight face,” Scott said. “ I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, but I can believe what I am seeing at the gas station and at the grocery stores.”

Scott said he empathizes with people at and below the poverty line during this time. He reminisced on his younger years growing up in a single-parent household with a mother who never made over $20 an hour and said he knows it is difficult for Americans as the prices of everything steadily increase.

“This is not good for the poor,” Scott said. “And it’s not good for people working paycheck to paycheck. It is frustrating to live in a time where you have my truth and I have my truth and neither of them are the truth.”

Scott targeted Biden’s cancellation of student loan debt, saying the president can’t cancel debt, but can only transfer debt. Scott said it was irresponsible and will increase the national debt. He also said the impact of the decision will be felt the most in the pockets of everyday people.

“I find it unconscionable that we’re going to raise taxes in the middle of a recession,” Scott said. “This doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Scott said South Carolina gave him a second chance to make a first impression. Scott said South Carolina is a place that offers redemption and said he is who he is today because America offers the opportunity to climb the ladder of success.

Scott’s speech drew praise from some of those present.

Katie Waring said she came to hear the senator’s speech because she supports the senator and believes he represents South Carolinians well in Congress.

“He is a principled conservative and the actions he takes in his seat are in alignment with what he said he believes,” Waring said. “It’s an honor to support him.”

David Rast said the senator’s overall approach on conservative issues is in alignment with his.

“He has the native roots in South Carolina to really represent us,” Rast said. “I am happy he came to Florence and came to speak with local constituents to hear our issues. He is doing the hard work and I support him.”

Rast said he is very satisfied with how Scott is representing South Carolina in Congress and said the work Scott is doing is transformational.

“He is a guy that can make a really big difference in our nation,” Rast said. “ His platform is like no else. The ability to be the first African American senator and be able to speak about conservative values for us. We are thankful to have that representation.”

Rodney Freeze said the senator has consistently said things he agrees with.

“He stood up for things that have shown me that he was raised right,” Freeze said. “He has the right values and there is truth and falsehood in this world and I believe that Scott stands for truth.”

Mike Page, the chairman of the Florence Republican Party, said the event was important for the community to speak with elected officials that represent them, especially a federal senator like Scott.

“To have him come is a great privilege,” Page. “Today is an exciting day to have face to face time with our senator. This is what it is all about.”