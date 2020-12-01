Senior Citizens Association delivers for Florence County seniors

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Senior Citizens Association in Florence County celebrated the annual Thanksgiving Blessing, despite the obstacles.

First held in 2008, the Thanksgiving Blessing was founded by former Florence City Councilman William “Bill” Bradham and local businessman Bubby Floyd in response to the issue of hunger in Florence County.

The first phase of the annual Thanksgiving Blessing is a hot Thanksgiving meal. Instead of a normal sit-down meal inside the senior center, the organization provided hot Thanksgiving meals to the senior center members in a drive-thru fashion with great response − 148 Lake City Senior Center members and 186 members from Leatherman Senior Center picked up a hot meal.

The second phase of the Thanksgiving Blessing was the community bag handout, which included a frozen hen, three canned vegetables from McCall Farms and a box of flavored rice. A total of 1,000 bags were given out to seniors who were in need and signed up. SCA delivered a number of these bags to homebound clients.

Recipients are identified from SCA’s client list and waiting list, and by community leaders throughout Florence County. Floyd is still hands-on and instrumental in every aspect of planning and implementation of the Thanksgiving Blessing.