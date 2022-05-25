Senior Citizens Association honors Florence Centenarian Class of 2022

FLORENCE – Senior Citizens Association in Florence/the Leatherman Senior Center is saluting Florence County’s centenarians.

On Friday, residents 100 years or older were honored at its 18th Dorothy Blackwell Annual Celebration. The celebration was not in-person this year due to COVID.

Dorothy Blackwell was the first director of the Senior Citizens Association. Each year before COVID, the association celebrated her memory and honored her work with a community luncheon.

Due to COVID, letters were sent out instead seeking sponsors for the 2022 Class of Centenarians. They have received more than $12,000 contributions.

“Over 20 companies, nonprofits, churches, foundations and individuals stepped forward to sponsor the Florence Centenarian Class of 2022,” said Joyce Black, Senior Citizens Association in Florence County marketing and grant specialist. “Proceeds from this event will help our SCA programs such as Meals on Wheels of Florence County, Home Bound Delivered Meals, and other senior programs.”

The association has identified eight Florence County residents born in or before 1922, ranging in ages from 99 to 104.

Churches responded, helping identify members of their congregations who are 100 or over. The Manor House also had three.

“We are gathering information and oral histories from centenarians who can give us a glimpse into the past,” Black said.

Seniors celebrated who are or will be 100 this year are Uneedia Deas, 99; Mable Lemmons, 99; Charlotte Berry, 101; Bernice McCutcheon, 101; Doris Lewis, 101; Elizabeth Rogers Simonds, 102; Kathleen Baskins, 103; and Evelyn Guile, 104.

The seniors were asked in an interview what significant changes have they seen in their lifetime?

Here are some of the responses SCA received:

“As a witness and an active participant in the civil rights movement, I’ve seen significant changes in laws and practices to the advancement of African Americans,” Guile said.

“My family lived in a farmhouse and farmed the land where the Super Walmart is today on South Irby Street,” Deas said.

“The creation of the Internet,” Baskins said.

“I remember when Highway 76 was a dirt road,” one centenarian said. Another said she couldn’t believe the growth of the hospitals in Florence … From a little hospital to all of this.”

Photos of the centenarians are displayed in the SCA/Leatherman Senior Center multi-purpose room.

Executive Director Linda Mitchell Johnson said a fully curated display, photos and information, will be available June 1-June 10 at the association. A virtual display and printed materials will be available on June 1 at itswebsite www.SCAFlorence.org.

According to the SCA website, in 2021, the Senior Citizens Association delivered a total of 103,485 hot/shelf meals to homebound seniors and disabled citizens of Florence County and provided over 532 hours of wellness calls to seniors that received frozen meals.

“Senior hunger and isolation are growing problems that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Community-based programs that provide nutrition and social services for seniors like Meals on Wheels have struggled to meet the need for these essential services. The need has only increased since the onset of the pandemic,” according to the website.

“In Florence County, approximately 18.1 percent combat hunger issues every day. With the rising age of the Baby Boomer generation, so does the rate of hunger and food insecurity. It has been evidenced that food insecurity negatively impacts health while aging and led to seniors eating fewer meals. Poor nutrition increases the risk of diseases and management of the diseases,” states the website.

Patricia Parr, a member of the association’s board, said this fundraiser gives them an opportunity to serve people who might not otherwise have a nutritious meal.

She said it is especially important now due to inflation, with the rise in the cost of food, gas, utilities and other necessities.

“It is extremely important everyone, especially our seniors are provided a nutritious meal every day,” Parr said. “This is one way we can help that population.”

The association delivers about 255 meals a day and has a waiting list of clients.

It continues to seek contribution to help senior citizens received hot meals.

The Senior Citizens Association in Florence County is a private, nonprofit 501 ©3 community-based organization. SCA operates two Senior Centers and four group nutrition sites throughout Florence County.

If you would like to donate go to www.SCAFlorence.org/donate or you can mail a donation to SCA, 600 Senior Way, Florence, S.C., 29505

