Senior Citizens Association wants sponsors for fundraiser
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Senior Citizens Association in Florence County is seeking sponsors for the 17th annual Dorothy Blackwell Fundraiser.

The SCA will honor the medical staffs of MUSC Health-Florence, McLeod Health and Lake City Community Hospital.

Rather than the usual sit-down meal, the SCA will use the money it raises through sponsorships to provide gourmet meals, prepared by a professional chef, to medical staff employees.

The meals will be delivered to the medical staff employees on Friday, May 21.

The deadline for sponsorship is May 14.

Each meal delivered will display a sponsor name, a thank-you for the recipient’s efforts and the following based on three levels of sponsorship:

A platinum sponsorship, for $1,000, includes eight meals donated to medical staff, SCA website acknowledgement and paid sponsorship acknowledgment on SCA Facebook for two days.

A gold sponsorship, for $500, includes four meals donated to medical staff, SCA website acknowledgment and paid sponsorship acknowledgment on SCA Facebook for one day.

A silver sponsorship, for $300, includes two meals donated to medical staff, SCA website acknowledgment and SCA Facebook acknowledgment.

Sponsors can purchase additional meals for pickup at a reduced price of $10 per person. The deadline for additional purchase is May 14.

To be a sponsor, notify the Senior Citizens Association to the attention of Jesseca Bonnoitt, 600 Senior Way, Florence, SC 29505.

Proceeds directly benefit homebound services such as Meals on Wheels (home-delivered meals. The SCA serves more than 300 senior citizens daily, but many homebound seniors are not being served.

