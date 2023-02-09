Healthy, nutritious fruits and vegetables are the cornerstone for the population’s continued health and vitality. We cannot emphasize enough that regularly eating things that come from the ground is vital to getting the vitamins and minerals necessary for your body to operate—more than that, a diet of solely preserved food will not sustain folks.

But getting your hands on affordable fruits and vegetables, especially on a fixed income, is unbelievably hard for a large portion of the population in the Pee Dee.

The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program is an innovative program that supports seniors on a fixed income and local farmers. FMNP is a USDA grant-funded program that aids individuals in purchasing fruits and vegetables that are 60 or older, live in one of the participating counties in South Carolina, and have a household income below 185% of the federal poverty limit.

If individuals qualify, they can receive five vouchers at $5.00 each to use at certified local roadside stands and farmers markets. The application to apply to receive the vouchers are conducted in-person only. A list of places where to apply in person is below. Florence and Darlington Counties distribution centers are as follows.

Florence:

•Lake City Senior Center (198 North Acline Street, Lake City, SC 29560)

•Timmonsville Center (104 N. Kershaw St., Timmonsville, SC 29161)

•Johnsonville Public Library (242 S Georgetown Hwy Johnsonville, SC 29555)

•Freedom Center (1515 Freedom Blvd Florence, SC 29505)

Darlington:

•Bethesda Baptist Church (208 Church St, Society Hill, SC 29593)

•Robert L. Grooms Building (528 Cartersville Hwy Lamar, SC 29069)

•Coach TB Thomas Sports Center (701 W Washington St Hartsville, SC 29550)

•Darlington Middle School (150 Pinedale Dr, Darlington, SC 29532)

You must complete the application in person and then attend the distribution event in your county to receive the vouchers. Each location will have a specific date you must pick up your vouchers.

Once you receive the vouchers, you may take them to participate locations to purchase fresh, local produce. With the link below, you may also find places you can use the vouchers. Below are the sites you may use the vouchers in Florence County.

Florence:

•Florence City Center Farmers Market

•Lake City Farmers Market

•Ellerbe Vegetable Farm

•Land-Tec USA, LLC- Lake City

•Land-Tec USA, LLC- Lucas Street

•Land-Tec USA, LLC- Sanborn Street

•McKenzie Farms

•Pee Dee State Farmers Market

•Munoz Farms

•McLeod Farms (located at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market)

Additionally, participating in the FMNP as a vendor is an excellent opportunity for farmers of any size to sell more locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey, and herbs to the surrounding community members. According to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, FMNP serves a larger goal to “increase the domestic consumption of agricultural commodities through farmers' markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agricultural programs, as well as aiding the development of new and additional farmers' markets, roadside stands, and community support agricultural programs by providing low-income seniors with access to locally grown nutritious vegetables.” In addition, farmers receive further business and recognition from the community by being participating vendors in the FMNP.

Another critical point is how farmers can support and benefit from this program. If you or a farmer you know might be interested in becoming a vendor, in-person training is available once a year. The 2023 FMNP training will take place at the Phillips Market Center in West Columbia on February 22nd, 2023, from 10 am – 12:30 pm. This training is intended for returning farmers to the program and individuals who will be first-time FMNP vendor participants. If you are interested in attending this event, please get in touch with Chris Doyle with SCDA at cdoyle@scda.sc.gov or (803)-734-0328. Additionally, you can register for training online at https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/external-affairs-economic-development/sfmnp/.