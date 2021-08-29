 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 3 will be an eLearning Day for Darlington County public schools
0 Comments

Sept. 3 will be an eLearning Day for Darlington County public schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON – In an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Darlington County School District has designated Friday, Sept. 3, as an eLearning Day for all students and staff.

 All schools and district offices will be closed as students and employees work from home. On the eLearning Day, students will have regular assigned classwork. Teachers will be available during virtual office hours to provide assistance to students, give feedback, and answer questions.  During these hours, teachers will be accessible through Zoom, Email, Schoology/Seesaw, or Remind.

The teacher office hours for elementary grades are: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. For middle and high school grades teacher office hours are: 12:00 - 1:30 p.m.

If students or staff members have technical difficulties, they can call the DCSD Technology Help Desk at 843-398-6200, option 1.

Teachers will send out specific instructions and assignments this week. Students of the Darlington County Virtual Academy will receive specific instructions about the day from their principal. For more information about eLearning or eLearning resources, parents can visit the district’s webpage and click the eLearning button in the middle of the page.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work
Local News

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year. 

Florence is now majority-minority
Local News

Florence is now majority-minority

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is now solidly a majority-minority city. The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office recently released the 2020 Census information for the 46 counties and 271 cities or towns in the Palmetto State.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert