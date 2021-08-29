Sept. 3 will be an eLearning Day for Darlington County public schools

DARLINGTON – In an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Darlington County School District has designated Friday, Sept. 3, as an eLearning Day for all students and staff.

All schools and district offices will be closed as students and employees work from home. On the eLearning Day, students will have regular assigned classwork. Teachers will be available during virtual office hours to provide assistance to students, give feedback, and answer questions. During these hours, teachers will be accessible through Zoom, Email, Schoology/Seesaw, or Remind.

The teacher office hours for elementary grades are: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. For middle and high school grades teacher office hours are: 12:00 - 1:30 p.m.

If students or staff members have technical difficulties, they can call the DCSD Technology Help Desk at 843-398-6200, option 1.

Teachers will send out specific instructions and assignments this week. Students of the Darlington County Virtual Academy will receive specific instructions about the day from their principal. For more information about eLearning or eLearning resources, parents can visit the district’s webpage and click the eLearning button in the middle of the page.