Service held in Florence Veterans Park to commemorate 9/11

FLORENCE, S.C. – Frankie Welch remembers picking her brother up from the airport upon his return from Vietnam, like it was yesterday.

“We got a flat tire on the way back to Turbeville and no one would even stop to help us,” Welch said. “That’s the way it was back then. People didn’t treat our servicemen and veterans like they deserved to be treated. It was sad. It still makes me sad to think about it.”

But it’s that experience and her brother, Welch said, that now prompt her to celebrate veterans and being American every chance she gets – the latest being Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2011, terrorist attack.

Welch and people from across the Pee Dee gathered Saturday morning at the Veterans Park in Florence to commemorate that somber day in American history and remember the lives lost.

Barry Jones, a civilian employee who was in the Pentagon when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the western side of the Pentagon at approximately 9:45 a.m. that day, was the keynote speaker for Saturday’s event. Welch said listening to Jones recall the horrors of that day gave her chills.