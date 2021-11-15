 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Hugh Leatherman scheduled for Friday
0 Comments
top story breaking

Services for Hugh Leatherman scheduled for Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hugh Leatherman's Desk

The late Sen. Hugh Leatherman's desk in the statehouse. The flower was placed there by his staff, the Bible was there while he served and the black covering is traditional for a member who has died.

FLORENCE, S.C. – The services for State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. will be held Friday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Leatherman died on Friday following a battle with an inoperable cancer. He served in the South Carolina Senate from 1981 until his death. Leatherman was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee from 2001 until his death. He previously served on the Quinby Town Council before he was elected to the state senate. 

The services are scheduled for 3 p.m., Friday, at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center located at 201 South Dargan Street, according to an obituary posted on the Waters-Powell Funeral Home website. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The ISS narrowly avoided a piece of Chinese space debris

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
Local News

Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert