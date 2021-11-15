Services for Hugh Leatherman scheduled for Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The services for State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. will be held Friday.
Leatherman died on Friday following a battle with an inoperable cancer. He served in the South Carolina Senate from 1981 until his death. Leatherman was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee from 2001 until his death. He previously served on the Quinby Town Council before he was elected to the state senate.
The services are scheduled for 3 p.m., Friday, at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center located at 201 South Dargan Street, according to an obituary posted on the Waters-Powell Funeral Home website.
