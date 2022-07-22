Setting routines as school begins is important

FLORENCE, S.C. – School bells will ring soon, sending children back to the classroom.

Setting rules and schedules is paramount to a child’s success in school. After a summer of relaxed bedtime and schedules, its time to get back on a routine.

“Routine is very helpful for kids but really important for everyone,” said Dr. Meghan Jordan, a pediatrician with McLeod Health. “Bedtime routines…help our bodies prepare for a good night’s rest. Having a similar routine during school days is great, but it is OK to be flexible and have reasonable variation. A basic routine and set schedule helps kids know what to expect on a normal day, which helps to teach them executive functioning skills.”

Jordan said most people know that a good bedtime routine is important, but what they don’t realize is that a consistent awakening time is also important.

“A lot of times in the summer our wake-up time gets later and later so our whole schedule shifts,” she said. “A few weeks before school starts, it can be helpful to start to practice setting an alarm and waking around the time they will need to for school. This makes it easier to work back to a more reasonable bedtime.”

The later bedtimes and slow mornings, which can be a struggle when adjusting back to school can lead to early morning meltdowns and starting days off on the wrong foot,” said Haley Jackson, a pediatric nurse practitioner at HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence.

“I recommend starting earlier bedtimes now. I also recommend setting the clock 5-10 minutes ahead of time, so you are always out the door early,” Jackson said. “Start preparing and talking with your kids about school morning routines now and include them. Kids love to be included and routines really help start mornings off easy. Expectations are the root of all disappointment - prepare them now so school mornings can run smoothly. Set clothes out the night before, prepare lunches the night before and have them help finish it in the morning, have book bags in certain spots and packed to go. Ensure you have a good place for homework to be done in the evenings. Set expectations for screen time, bedtime, and morning wake up before the first day of school.”

Jackson said our bodies cannot thrive without enough sleep. She said things will start to go haywire if don’t have enough sleep.

The amount of sleep recommended for children is age dependent, Jordan said.

Preschool age children need 10-13 hours per 24 hours which typically includes a nap during the day, Jordan said. School age children need 9-12 hours and teens need 8-10 hours.

Alison Evans, PhD, professional counselor and retired psychology/counselor/staff at the South Carolina Governor’s School in Hartsville, suggests first to decide what time your child needs to get up in the morning in order to get to school on time and set bedtime accordingly.

She said about a week before school starts to begin implementing the time change, gradually setting bedtime up by 15 minutes each night until you reach the desired bedtime. She said this might mean at the beginning of the school year children will be in bed before the sun goes down.

Evans suggested setting a timer for the desired bedtime might be helpful. She said reward your child if they get in bed before the timer goes off with stars that can be redeemed for a privilege or a prize. Give them motivation to complete their bedtime tasks such as taking a bath, brushing their teeth, saying prayers, reading before the clock goes off.

For older children, Evans said allow them to help make a plan for getting to be earlier.

Jordan said, “It is important that as children get older, we start to teach them the skills to care for themselves and make good decisions on their own regarding their health and well-being. Typically as children enter into their teenage years, there can be more flexibility in sleeping schedule based on that individual child and their needs. It is still important for parents to monitor and provide advice and feedback as well as enforce curfews, etc.”

Some other tips offered: Maintain a regular daily routine, including bedtimes and wake-up times at the same time each day, even on weekends; make sure children are active during the day; avoid large meals and caffeine before bed; remove electronic devices from the bedroom.

Donna Williams, CareSouth employee health and wellness nurse, said staying on schedule with your child’s well visits and immunizations, maintaining healthy sleep habits, getting regular physical activity and ensuring dental health are all essential for your child’s current and future health.

“Getting enough sleep can benefit the immune system, behavior, memory and mental health,” she said.

Williams said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children get at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day. Increasing physical activity and decreasing sedentary time help build strong bones and muscles. Activity can reduce the risk of health problems, such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

She said for parents to set a good example by being active and participating in physical activity with their child. Play outside, turn on some music and dance, go for a walk, or play a game together; make physical activity fun; encourage your child to try different activities to find enjoyable ones; and give your child active toys and games, like jump ropes, balls and bicycles, she said.

Williams said dental health is also important. According to the CDC, cavities are one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood in the U.S. Untreated cavities can cause pain and infections that might lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing and learning. Children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children who don’t.

The good news is that cavities are preventable. Fluoride varnish can prevent about one-third of cavities in the primary (baby) teeth. Children who brush daily with fluoride toothpaste will have fewer cavities. Dental sealants can also prevent cavities for many years.

Jackson said one of the most asked questions she receives is what vitamins to give children.

“I typically recommend none if eating a decent amount of fruits and vegetables,” Jackson said.

She said she recommend children “eat the rainbow” of fruits and vegetables in a rainbow of colors such as strawberries, grapes, oranges, and carrots.

Jackson said the best vitamins/minerals to boost immune systems are consuming a diet full of fruits and vegetables and balanced with carbs, proteins, and fats.

“I recommend eating foods high in zinc: nuts, seeds, beans, fish; vitamin c: strawberries, oranges, and broccoli; vitamin E: peanut butter; vitamin D: salmon; prebiotics: bananas,” she said. “If a super picky eater, a children's multi-vitamin will not hurt but always consult with your child's PCP.”

She said some other things you can do to support a healthy immune system are things that are all free: adequate sleep, get outside for vitamin D, movement daily, and good hand washing.

Jordan said as children enter their teen years, they will be in more and more situations where they get to choose what and when they eat.

“We should try to teach them healthy eating habits and the importance of moderation so that they can carry these skills into adulthood and learn how to choose to eat healthy instead of just be told to eat healthy,” Jordan said.

Jordan said immunizations are another very important aspect of children a preparing for and starting school.

“We have relied on vaccines for many years to protect our children in the school environment,” she said. “The CDC now recommends that children six months and older receive the COVID vaccine to protect them against COVID-19. The vaccine has proven to be safe and effective in children at decreasing the risk of severe infection and hospitalizations. School is certainly a place where children will be exposed to COVID and many other viruses, so it is important to talk to your doctor about getting your child vaccinated for COVID as well as up to date with the other recommended immunizations.”

Jordan said the CDC currently recommends that children two years and older wear masks to school indoors in areas where the COVID-19 community risk level is high.

Parents can look up their community’s current risk level on the CDC website. Parents of children with immunodeficiency and chronic medical conditions can also review their child’s medical history with their doctor to determine if they should consider masking regardless of community risk level, Jordan said.

In preparing for a new school year or for first time students, Jackson said it is important to talk about school ahead of time. Ask your child/children what they are excited about for school, or what they are nervous about. This can help navigate how you help ease their minds and make back to school fun.

“I always encourage reading a book about school to young children to help explain what all they will be doing,” she said.

Jackson said it is also a good idea to be in touch with the child’s school ahead of time. Attend meet the teacher night, back to school nights, or obtain a time when your child can tour/meet the teacher.

“This is especially important for children entering school for the first time, returning from virtual school, or having a lot of emotions/anxieties related to going back to school,” Jackson said. “This will also ensure parents have necessary forms, supplies, and are up to date on policies and procedures.”

