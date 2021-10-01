Seven coronavirus deaths reported in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Though the number of total COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina dropped slightly Friday, the number in the Pee Dee held steady and the number in Florence County grew.

In the state, 98 deaths (70 confirmed) were reported, down nine from the previous day.

In the Pee Dee, 11 deaths (eight confirmed) were reported, the same as the previous day.

In Florence County, seven deaths (six confirmed) were reported, up from four (three confirmed) the previous day.

One confirmed death and one probable death were reported Friday in Williamsburg County. One confirmed death was reported in Dillon County, and one probable death was reported in Darlington County.

Statewide, 2,766 total cases were reported Friday (1,951 confirmed).

In the Pee Dee, 182 cases were reported (110 confirmed).

Florence County led the region with 75 total cases (53 confirmed). Dillon County was next (29 total cases, 20 confirmed), followed by Marlboro County (27/8), Marion County (18/15), Darlington County (18/5) and Williamsburg County (15/9).