 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven people arrested in Florence police, sheriff's office search
0 Comments

Seven people arrested in Florence police, sheriff's office search

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Seven people face drug charges after Florence police officers and Florence County sheriff's deputies searched a residence in the 1100 block of Claremont Avenue in Florence.

Law enforcement officers went to the house Wednesday and seized two handguns and 50 grams of what they said they suspected was methamphetamine, according to the Florence Police Department.

"The Florence Police Department has charged Tina Stearns with trafficking methamphetamine, Chad Everett and Jason Douglas with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime, Julian Price, Melissa Lopez, and Brandin Trader with possession of methamphetamine," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a media advisory on the search.

Cassidy Welch was arrested on outstanding warrants for leaving the scene of a collision, driving under suspension, improper tag, failure to register the vehicle, and operating uninsured, according to the advisory.

All those arrested were taken to the Florence County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.

The joint operation was initiated after complaints from residents in the neighborhood, according to the advisory.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa brings trees down on vehicles, apartment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary
Local News

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders? The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio Congressional election. 

+8
A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers
Local News

A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers

  • 5 min to read

FLORENCE, S.C. − The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod − not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence − ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time Friday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert