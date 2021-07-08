Seven people arrested on drug charges in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Seven people face drug charges after Florence police officers and Florence County sheriff's deputies searched a residence in the 1100 block of Claremont Avenue in Florence.

Law enforcement officers went to the house Wednesday and seized two handguns and 50 grams of what they said they suspected was methamphetamine, according to the Florence Police Department.

"The Florence Police Department has charged Tina Stearns with trafficking methamphetamine, Chad Everett and Jason Douglas with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime, Julian Price, Melissa Lopez, and Brandin Trader with possession of methamphetamine," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a media advisory on the search.

Cassidy Welch was arrested on outstanding warrants for leaving the scene of a collision, driving under suspension, improper tag, failure to register the vehicle, and operating uninsured, according to the advisory.

All those arrested were taken to the Florence County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.

The joint operation was initiated after complaints from residents in the neighborhood, according to the advisory.