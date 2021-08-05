Seven people charged in May 3 incident at Pee Dee Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Seven workers associated with the Pee Dee Center have been charged in connection with a May 3 incident in which a resident was abused.

According to a release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, Ann Joyce Hensley, 24, and Aaliyah Devoihay Kinlaw, 24, were each charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Jacqueline Williams, 70, Wendy Jean-Etienne, 59, Jean German, 56, Amy McLean, 46, and Susan Gail Baker, 41, were charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to a release from the agency.

According to warrants issued by SLED, Hensley and Kinlaw are accusing of dragging a resident out of the dining room by his ankles, down the hall and to his bedroom. The resident suffered abrasions to his back in the incident, according to the warrants.

Williams, Jean-Etienne, German, McLean and Baker witnessed the incident, were mandatory reporters and failed to report it, according to their warrant.

The SLED investigation was requested by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.