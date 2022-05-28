Seventeen graduate from The King's Academy

FLORENCE, S.C. — Seventeen students walked across the stage to accept their diploma from The King's Academy Friday evening.

The class received $7,405,036.50 in scholarships. Every student in the graduating class received a state scholarship and all students were accepted to the college of their choice.

State Sen. Mike Reichenbach was the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony.

Reichenbach encouraged the Class of ‘22 to remain connected to God and to always stand back up after failure and defeat.

“Life can be wonderful,” Reichenbach said. “But it is definitely going to be hard. It’s going to be hard because we live in a broken world. Life isn’t fair and sin is real and so are its consequences.”

“I owe it to you to come with honesty and transparency,” he said. “ I mention that life is hard for two reasons. First, it is true that life is hard. If you don’t accept that reality when it comes it will be a hard adjustment. The second reason is failure. To really experience life and all that it can be you have to experience failure. Failure makes success sweet.”

Reichenbach challenged the graduating students to redefine their definition of success.

“I am never going to tell you what to believe, but I want to challenge you to question how you define success,” he said. “Success is not found solely in accomplishments and accolades. They are wonderful and I believe that God smiles on those successes, but they will eventually grow hollow without the one who made you and who has made all of us.”

He concluded his speech telling the Class of ‘22 that God gave them the strength and the wisdom to navigate through the challenging waters to direct them when the rest of the world is too loud.

Evelyn Ruth Almers gave a valedictory address about facing obstacles and making mistakes.

“Mistakes offer a chance for redirection,” she said. “It is a chance to see where you have fallen short and you get to choose what to do next. Allow your mistakes to be a reminder of where you were and where you stand today. Facing your mistakes and growing from them can not be done alone. It has to be done through God’s help.”

The salutatorian of the graduating class was Lia Addison Vargas.

The class members are as follows:

Evelyn Ruth Almers, who will attend the University of South Carolina.

Allan Graham Borenstein, who will attend Columbia International University.

Baylee Alyssa Cannon, who will attend Francis Marion University.

Peter James Causey, who will attend Francis Marion University.

Aiden Brewer Elder, who will attend The Citadel.

Carter Allen Fox, who will attend The Citadel.

Kelsey Barbara Kirby, who will attend Charleston Southern University.

Eva Fairen Knight, who will attend Francis Marion University.

David Chandler Leach, who will attend Erskine College.

Jamison Nathan Lynch, who will attend Francis Marion University.

Leah Grace Moya-Mendez, who will attend Clemson University.

Madison Grey Rholetter, who will attend Francis Marion University.

Lia Addison Vargas, who will attend Charleston Southern University.

Jaylen Jamal Williams, who will attend Charleston Southern University.

Jacob Frederick Worn, who will attend Francis Marion University.

