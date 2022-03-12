 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seventh Annual Florence/Pee Dee UNCF Masked Mayor’s Ball

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence center was oozing with class and elegance Marcg 5 as people from the Pee Dee gathered to raise money and awareness for the United Negro College Fund.

United Negro College Fund is an organization that funds scholarships for black students that attend one of the 37 private historically black colleges and universities. 

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin hosted the event along with two co-hosts, Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. and Carolyn A. Prince, mayor of Bennettsville. 

Judge Glenda Hatchett served as the celebrity emcee. 

The UNCF masked balls are held to bring public awareness to the importance of supporting black students who attend historically black colleges or universities. Its hope is to generate the help of corporations and individuals who notice a need and want to evoke change. The donations will help students meet the expenses of a higher education. 

The masked balls involve celebrities, dignitaries, civic leaders, volunteers, public officials, alumni and others who support the mission of UNCF. 

Florence School District 1, Douglass Hawkins of Ideal Funeral home, and Rev. Dr. Calvin E. Robinson were the honorees of the night. 

Tags

