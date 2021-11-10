Seventh defendant in Wrights Care Services case pleads guilty

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The seventh person connected with a North Carolina-based provider of rehabilitative behavioral health services with franchises in Hartsville, Society Hill and Bennettsville has pleaded guilty
Former Wrights Care Services owner Daniel Wright, 39, of Greensboro, N.C., pleaded guilty before District Judge Michael Nettles on Wednesday to charges related to a Medicaid fraud conspiracy arising from the false billing of behavioral health services for children.
“Health care fraud will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” said acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart. “It is a betrayal of public trust and diverts scarce resources from Americans who need health care coverage.”
“For several years, Wright and the other defendants took advantage of Medicaid, which benefits over one million low-income South Carolinians,” said Susan Ferensic, special agent in charge of the FBI Columbia Field Office. “Health care fraud continues to be at the forefront of crimes our office investigates, and this case should serve as an example to individuals and businesses that these schemes will not be tolerated.”
“Not only did this fraud scheme steal millions of dollars from our hardworking taxpayers, it took that money away from legitimate programs to help children who needed it,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “This case is another example of the close and productive working relationship our office has with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI and I want to commend them for their diligence in this case.”
The company was approved by South Carolina Medicaid to provide behavioral health services. Wrights Care maintained associated franchise locations throughout South Carolina, including Columbia, Spartanburg, Pickens, Cheraw, Society Hill, Bennettsville, Hartsville, and Conway. From its inception, Wrights Care Services failed to provide qualified behavioral health services to the children in its care. Nevertheless, in order to receive payment from Medicaid, members of the conspiracy submitted inflated bills and false medical records. In the case of one franchise, members of the conspiracy began billing Medicaid for services before the franchise opened its doors.
In 2015, South Carolina Medicaid sought to audit Wrights Care Services, and members of the conspiracy met in Columbia at a “note party” to forge signatures and falsify records to support the audit. During the course of the scheme, Wrights Care and its affiliated franchises submitted bills to Medicaid in the amount of nearly $6.6 million.
Glenn Pair, 35, of Baltimore, John David Zachariah Wallace, 40, of Sugar Land, Texas, Kathleen Dubose, 54, of Greensboro, N.C., Sherel Lawson, 47, of Summerfield, N.C., Latasha Bethea, 37, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Tonya Strickland Hall, 47, of Greensboro, N.C., have also pleaded guilty in the case before District Judge Mary G. Lewis.
She will sentence the defendants after receiving and reviewing presentencing reports prepared by the United States Probation Office.