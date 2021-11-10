Seventh defendant in Wrights Care Services case pleads guilty

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The seventh person connected with a North Carolina-based provider of rehabilitative behavioral health services with franchises in Hartsville, Society Hill and Bennettsville has pleaded guilty

Former Wrights Care Services owner Daniel Wright, 39, of Greensboro, N.C., pleaded guilty before District Judge Michael Nettles on Wednesday to charges related to a Medicaid fraud conspiracy arising from the false billing of behavioral health services for children.

“Health care fraud will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” said acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart. “It is a betrayal of public trust and diverts scarce resources from Americans who need health care coverage.”

“For several years, Wright and the other defendants took advantage of Medicaid, which benefits over one million low-income South Carolinians,” said Susan Ferensic, special agent in charge of the FBI Columbia Field Office. “Health care fraud continues to be at the forefront of crimes our office investigates, and this case should serve as an example to individuals and businesses that these schemes will not be tolerated.”