Seventh District Republican Chairman to speak at Florence Republican meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. – The next meeting of the Florence County Republican Party will have a Veterans Day theme.
Capt. Jerry Rovner, a former deep-sea diving submarine rescuer, will speak at the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, in the McClenaghan Administrative Annex located at 500 South Dargan St.
Rovner also served as a member of the state’s Electoral College in 2016 and currently serves as chairman of the Seventh Congressional District for the South Carolina Republican Party.
Refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.