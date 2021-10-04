 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Several college board seats opening
0 Comments

Several college board seats opening

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee residents have the opportunity to make their voices heard in higher education. 

The College and University Screening Commission announced Monday morning that it is accepting letters of interest for several seats for terms beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2026. 

The seats coming open include seats representing the Seventh Congressional District on the boards of the College of Charleston, the Medical University of South Carolina and South Carolina State University. 

The seventh district currently includes the Grand Strand and most of the Pee Dee regions of the state, except for a portion of Florence County around Lake City and all of Williamsburg County. 

Also open are seats representing the Sixth Congressional District on the boards of Francis Marion University and the Medical University of South Carolina (holder must be a doctor, dentist, psychiatrist or registered nurse). 

The portion of Florence County around Lake City and all of Williamsburg County are included in the sixth district as it cuts across central/eastern South Carolina.  

A seat representing the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Florence and Marion counties, on the University of South Carolina board is also open. 

There are also at-large seats on the boards of The Citadel (one seat; must be a graduate), Clemson University (three seats), the College of Charleston (two seats), Francis Marion University (five seats), Lander University (eight seats), South Carolina State University (two seats) and the Will Lou Gray Opportunity School (two seats). 

The Citadel seat is for a six-year term.

Letters of interest are required to apply for the seats. The letters must be hand-delivered  by noon on Oct. 29 at the commission offices located in Room 213 of the Gressette building located at the State House. 

Upon receipt of the letter, prospective candidates will be given an application packet, which must be returned by noon on Nov. 23 to the commission offices. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

If everyone on Earth jumped at the same time, would the Earth move?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert