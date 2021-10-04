Several college board seats opening

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee residents have the opportunity to make their voices heard in higher education.

The College and University Screening Commission announced Monday morning that it is accepting letters of interest for several seats for terms beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2026.

The seats coming open include seats representing the Seventh Congressional District on the boards of the College of Charleston, the Medical University of South Carolina and South Carolina State University.

The seventh district currently includes the Grand Strand and most of the Pee Dee regions of the state, except for a portion of Florence County around Lake City and all of Williamsburg County.

Also open are seats representing the Sixth Congressional District on the boards of Francis Marion University and the Medical University of South Carolina (holder must be a doctor, dentist, psychiatrist or registered nurse).

The portion of Florence County around Lake City and all of Williamsburg County are included in the sixth district as it cuts across central/eastern South Carolina.