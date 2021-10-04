Several college board seats opening

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee residents have the opportunity to make their voices heard in higher education.
The College and University Screening Commission announced Monday morning that it is accepting letters of interest for several seats for terms beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2026.
The seats coming open include seats representing the Seventh Congressional District on the boards of the College of Charleston, the Medical University of South Carolina and South Carolina State University.
The seventh district currently includes the Grand Strand and most of the Pee Dee regions of the state, except for a portion of Florence County around Lake City and all of Williamsburg County.
Also open are seats representing the Sixth Congressional District on the boards of Francis Marion University and the Medical University of South Carolina (holder must be a doctor, dentist, psychiatrist or registered nurse).
The portion of Florence County around Lake City and all of Williamsburg County are included in the sixth district as it cuts across central/eastern South Carolina.
A seat representing the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Florence and Marion counties, on the University of South Carolina board is also open.
There are also at-large seats on the boards of The Citadel (one seat; must be a graduate), Clemson University (three seats), the College of Charleston (two seats), Francis Marion University (five seats), Lander University (eight seats), South Carolina State University (two seats) and the Will Lou Gray Opportunity School (two seats).
The Citadel seat is for a six-year term.
Letters of interest are required to apply for the seats. The letters must be hand-delivered by noon on Oct. 29 at the commission offices located in Room 213 of the Gressette building located at the State House.
Upon receipt of the letter, prospective candidates will be given an application packet, which must be returned by noon on Nov. 23 to the commission offices.