Several Pee Dee communities receive Duke Energy severe weather grants

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Pee Dee first response agencies Wednesday received $130,000 in grants from Duke Energy to better prepare for the impact of severe weather as hurricane season starts and the high heat and humidity of summer days arrives.

In all, Duke Energy provided more than $500,000 in microgrants to increase communities' resiliency and their ability to prepare residents for significant weather events.

“The key to successful emergency preparedness and recovery after a major storm begins and ends at the local level,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “Households and businesses across the state in recent years have endured a number of significant and costly storms. Helping our communities prepare for and recover from these events takes significant resources and these grants will help give our fellow first responders the tools and training they need to tackle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

Florence County and two of its communities will receive $55,000 in grants.

Lake City will get $20,000 to support emergency radio communication equipment. Florence received $20,000 to fund equipment and specialized training for local emergency response teams to more effectively operate during natural disasters and Florence County received a $15,000 grant to purchase materials for public awareness and emergency preparedness campaigns for each of the public and private elementary and middle schools in Florence County.

The Town of Nichols received $15,000 to purchase camera monitoring equipment to assist town officials during evacuation efforts due to flooding and severe weather.

Dillon received $20,000 to provide emergency communication radios and technology for the police and fire departments to help communicate with and locate individuals during severe weather.

The Town of Lakeview received $20,000 to supply equipment for enhanced debris removal following severe weather.