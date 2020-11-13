Several Pee Dee rivers flooding or expected to flood from week's rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. − Several Pee Dee rivers are expected to flood as a result of this week's rains that were associated with a passing cold front.

The National Weather Service at Florence Regional Airport recorded 2.9 inches of rain from Tuesday through Friday.

One of the communities that could feel the rivers' wrath is Nichols, situated at the convergence of the Lumber and Little Pee Dee rivers.

The Lumber River is forecast to rise above flood stage and then continue to rise until it crests about a foot above flood stage − 21.8 feet − Saturday afternoon. It will remain there through at least Tuesday and could rise further after that.

Water spreads into the town of Nichols when the river hits about 23 feet.

Upstream at Lumberton, North Carolina, the river was forecast to crest five feet above flood stage Friday.

The Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry, downstream from Nichols, is forecast to rise to minor flood stage Sunday afternoon and to continue to rise at least through Wednesday − the forecast time limit on the river.