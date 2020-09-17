Severe thunder storms, flash floods, tornadoes forecast Thursday for Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee Thursday is under a tornado watch and a flash flood watch as the remnants of Hurricane Sally make their way across the state.
The National Weather Service early Thursday announced a litany of weather warnings for the midlands, including a tornado on the ground in Sumter County.
Remnants of Sally are expected to affect the Pee Dee through Friday morning as the storm is now forecast to be over Columbia early Friday morning and over southeastern North Carolina by Friday afternoon.
"The remnants of Sally will affect the area today through Friday as it crosses the Carolinas. The threat of heavy rain/flash flooding and tornadoes will exist," Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said in a bulletin on the storm.
"A few severe thunderstorms may also produce damaging wind gusts," he wrote in the bulletin. Those storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour. They could also produce tornadoes.
The greatest risk for severe weather in the Pee Dee will be Thursday afternoon and evening.
Western areas of the Pee Dee are forecast to receive 2-4 inches of rain while eastern areas are forecast to receive 2-3 inches of rain.
"This amount of rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially near low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding," Pfaff wrote in the bulletin.
A hydrological bulletin issued by the office indicates that both Black Creek and the Great Pee Dee River are expected to reach at least minor flood stage as a result of the storm.
The Great Pee Dee at Pee Dee is expected to ready flood stage Saturday afternoon while Black Creek at Quinby is expected to hit flood stage early Saturday morning and remain there until Sunday afternoon.
Friday's weather is forecast to improve throughout the day with a high of 76 degrees before cooler, drier air moves in for the weekend with daytime highs forecast to be just under 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
