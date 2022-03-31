Severe thunderstorms forecast for Pee Dee today

WILMINGTON, S.C. -- There is a slight risk -- 2-out-of-5 specifically -- of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as a strong cold front passes through the Pee Dee.

The greatest chance of the storms is between noon and 9 p.m. with gusty winds throughout the day, according to a bulletin issued by the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C.

Wind gusts 35-40 mph are expected outside any thunderstorms with higher gusts along the coast.

There will be hazardous conditions offshore with large breaking waves of 4-8 feet along the beaches and 7-10 feet in coastal waters.

The Pee Dee is forecast to receive between a quarter of an inch to an inch of rain with lower totals to the east and higher totals to the west.

Peak wind gusts should be higher to the east and lower to the west, according to the briefing.

Once the front blows through the weather should improve. Friday is forecast to be warm and sunny with gusty winds up to 25 mph.