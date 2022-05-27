Severe thunderstorms possible throughout Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A cold front entering the western Carolinas and an upper level low will combine Friday to create an environment capable of producing strong thunderstorms, several of which could be severe.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

The main threat from the storms is high wind, large hail and a possible tornado, Reid Hawkins wrote in the briefing.

Storms will bring up to two inches of rain throughout the area with higher amounts possible in areas hit by stronger storms.

The threat is expected to diminish Friday night into Saturday morning with warm and sunny weather -- highs near 90 for the Pee Dee -- expected throughout Memorial Day Weekend.