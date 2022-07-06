 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe weather forecast for Pee Dee for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

  • 0

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Pee Dee residents should be very weather aware this afternoon as high heat and high humidity could fuel severe severe weather throughout the evening.

"Heat and humidity will become problematic today through Friday along with a risk of severe thunderstorms. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will persist into the weekend; however, high temperatures will lower some – especially by Sunday," Steven Pfaff, warming coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, wrote in a weather briefing.

"Locally heavy rainfall could result in flooding, especially near poor drainage areas," according to the briefing.

The weather system over the Pee Dee will also produce "heat indices from 104 (degrees) to 107 (degrees) this afternoon, with similar conditions Thursday and Friday afternoons," Pfaff said.

Cooler weather is forecast for Sunday with a daytime high of 83.

