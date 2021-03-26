 Skip to main content
Severe weather possible for Pee Dee Friday, Sunday
Severe weather possible for Pee Dee Friday, Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Pee Dee could see some severe weather over the weekend and face frost late next week.

There will be two chances -- Friday and Sunday -- for the Pee Dee to see severe weather in the form of wind and thunderstorms.

Friday's threat -- afternoon and evening -- is listed a threat level one out of five with scattered severe thunderstorms and Sunday's threat -- late Sunday into the overnight -- is listed as a threat level two out of five.

Both events could produce winds up to 30 miles an hour, according to a bulletin issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

Sunday's weather system also has the threat of a few tornadoes and hail with it.

