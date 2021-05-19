SGA president leaves a personal, public legacy at FMU

“When I got to campus, though, I just knew it was the place for me. … The people – the faculty, students, and everyone else – and the campus were just incredible. This was definitely where I wanted to be.”

The core of every college experience is in the classroom, and as Robinson found out, the transition from high school to university-level academics can be trying. The rigors of classwork, compounded with the universal experience of freshman freedom, led to some less than salutary results.

“I had to regroup,” he says. “I had a hard time adjusting to the workload. I had no sense of how to effectively study. Without those tools, it didn’t work out too well.”

Luckily for Robinson, FMU was there with a support system of tutors and advisors through the Writing Center and the Center for Academic Success and Advisement (CASA).

“One thing I always tell other first-generation students is that FMU has all the tools you need to succeed,” he said. “You just have to go out and take advantage of them.”

Robinson’s experiences at FMU have led him to graduate school where he will study public administration, and he hopes to parlay that into a career in public service.