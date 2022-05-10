Shadow falls on moon Sunday night

FLORENCE, S.C. — The moon will go into hiding for 2.5 hours late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Florence area residents will be able to view a lunar eclipse from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday. The moon will turn dark red as it travels through the Earth's shadow.

The Florence area will not experience another lunar eclipse until 2025.

The Morning News sat down with Jeanette Myers, professor of astronomy at Francis Marion University, to learn what a lunar eclipse is and what happens to the moon during an eclipse.

“A lunar eclipse happens when the sun is casting its light onto the earth,” Myers said. “The earth is in turn casting a shadow and the moon passes through that shadow. When it passes through Earth’s shadow, it is going to be reflecting back light that is going to be refracted. It will take on an orangey red color in the sky.”

A lunar eclipse is a unique event. It happens roughly twice a year, Myers said. A lunar eclipse isn't always visible in Florence because the Earth is a large planet.

“We have to wait for these perfect alignments to happen and hope the viewing condition is right for our location. On Saturday, continental United States, North America, and even South America are in the appropriate spot to see this alignment. The eclipse will all be over at about three in the morning,” Myers said.

A lunar eclipse takes several hours because Earth is four times larger than the moon and casts a large shadow compared to the size of the moon. It takes a while for the moon to pass through the shadow, she said.

“That is why lunar eclipses can take up to five hours,” Myers said.

A lunar eclipse does not damage your eyes and protective eyewear isn't needed.

Viewers can look at a lunar eclipse just as they would do for a full moon, Myers said. It won't damage a camera either. Viewers can take photos of a lunar eclipse.

Francis Marion University observatory will be open to view the eclipse from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The observatory is located on the main campus.

Telescopes will be set up and community members will be able to take pictures of the eclipse. It is free and open to the public.

