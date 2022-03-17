 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shamrock Festival returns on Dargan Street Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Join in painting the town green on Dargan Street in downtown Florence Friday evening as The Junior League of Florence hosts the 9th annual Lucky Shamrock Festival in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.  The festival features live music, a Kids Fun Zone and a selection of food and beverages.

Rain or shine, the event kicks off at 5:30 and ends at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The event was absent last year because of COVID. The Junior League is glad to be back. The festival is a major fundraiser for the organization.

This year’s event will features two Irish dances performed by The School of Dance Arts. The dancers will take the stage at 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Entertainment includes music by the group RadioVibe and DJ VooDoo Child.

Food vendors and some of their treats include Snack Wagon Concession’s fried pickles, fried Oreos and more; Lowcountry Kettle Corn; Big Stan’s’ chicken wings and philly cheeseteak; Tacos; Victors, Irish Whiskey sauce wings and wine; Kona Ice of Florence; Wholly Smokin’ BBQ sandwich, chicken bog and more; Cheesecake Paradise’s cheese cake slice; Charles’ Ribs and BBQ including hot dogs, ribs, barbecue and more; Trisha’s Kitchen on Wheels’ burgers and more: B&B Outdoors;  Polish Italian Sausage, burgers and fries; Joyful Jumpers Food and Ent., nachos, funnel cakes, boiled peanuts and more.

Food and beverage vendors only accept tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth (cash or credit). One ticket equals $1. End of Summer Fest tickets are good for Friday only. Tickets purchased at other downtown events cannot be used at Lucky Shamrock.

Activities for the children in the Kids Fun Zone include inflatables and face painting.

