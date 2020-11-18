 Skip to main content
Shaq's mom to speak virtually to Lake City parents
Shaq's mom to speak virtually to Lake City parents

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Shaq's mother will be speaking to the parents and students of Florence School District 3. 

The school district announced on Wednesday that Dr. Lucille O'Neal, mother of 15-time NBA all-star and four-time NBA champion center Shaquille O'Neal, will provide the keynote address at the district's annual parent involvement conference. 

Lucille is an author and motivational speaker. 

The free conference will be held at three times over the next three days. On Thursday, it will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., on Friday from noon to 4:15 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. 

To view the conference agenda and a list of sessions, go to florence3.k12.sc.us/departments/federal_programs/2020_virtual_parent_conference.

In addition to the keynote address, parents will have the opportunity to participate in the following breakout sessions: including self-care for parents and students, community support services, COVID-19, instructional strategies, generational dreams, communication tips, special education support, and social-emotional services. 

For more information, contact school parent liaison at your child's school or district parent liaison Theresa Burgess at taburgess@fsd3.org.

