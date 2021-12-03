Sharri Duncan wins South Carolina Art Education Association's Middle School Art Educator of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – John W. Moore art teacher Sharri Duncan has won another award.

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees recently recognized Duncan for winning the South Carolina Art Education Association's Middle School Art Educator of the Year Award for 2021.

She was chosen to record a master lesson on South Carolina Educational Television and the Greg Fry Arts Educator Award winner by the Florence Regional Arts Alliance in 2020. , an award presented annually to an outstanding arts educator.

Duncan was also named Florence One Schools 2018-19 Teacher of the Year.

She is the author of "Inform! Inspire! Innovate! Through the Arts," which is a grant funded by the South Carolina Department of Education supporting the fine arts courses of visual arts, music, theater, and dance at Moore.

Duncan serves as fine arts department chair and visual arts gifted program coordinator at Moore.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.