FLORENCE, S.C. — A shed in the backyard of a house on the 900 block of West Gladstone Street burned to the ground on Tuesday around noon after sending a pillar of black smoke into the sky.

Florence city fire and police responded to the fire. Four fire trucks — one ladder company and three engine companies — pulled in shortly after the fire started and firefighters quickly controlled the fire.

Flames could be seen from the street over the top of nearby homes. After the fire was out, scorch marks could be seen on the trees above the ruins of the shed. The house on the property and surrounding homes were not damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The owner was not home at the time of the fire.