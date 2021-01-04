Shelley named Marion County School District Teacher of the Year

Shelley believes that how a child feels about their teacher is key to a child who will do everything to behave and learn in the classroom. She learned this important lesson first hand when she taught third grade by creating a special relationship with a troubled student, she was able to provide the basic needs and guidance that eased the anger in his life. That special bond remained for many years even when she transferred to another school. She believes that you teach with love. Every student has a story and teachers cannot assume that just because a child is acting out that they are trying to be mean, instead, they need to try to understand the why.

Shelley sees troubled students on the rise in classrooms due to a plethora of problems including poverty, abusive home situations, and a lack of strong positive role models. But she also sees students rising above their problems and developing a bright future for themselves that will lead to a better life for them and their families which is why all students deserve an equal and safe education in Marion County.