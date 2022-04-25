ShelterBox provides emergency disaster relief around the world

FLORENCE – ShelterBox USA is a charitable organization that provides emergency disaster relief to displaced families around the world due to natural disasters and conflicts

Herman Dixon, a Rotarian from Summerville, is a member of the ShelterBox Ambassador Council. He spoke to the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors about the international organization, which was started in 2000 by a Rotary Club in Cornwall, England, as its millennium project.

Since then, it has become one of the largest Rotary Club projects in the world in countries across the globe.

It hand-delivers emergency shelter to families impacted by natural disaster and conflict. ShelterBox staff and volunteers have helped approximately 2 million people following more than 300 disasters in more than 100 countries.

Containers are filled with items such as tents, cookware, solar lights, water purification units, mosquito nets, nylon rope, repair items, clothing, masks, tools and other items. The average cost per box is $1,000, which includes equipment, transport and training.

The Florence Rotary Club presented Dixon with a check for $5,000 to assist ShelterBox with disaster relief.

ShelterBox has brought disaster relief to people who have survived earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, hurricanes typhoons and volcanoes as well as conflicts, which is one of the fastest growing disasters.

Dixon said they are in seven different places, including Ukraine, Syria and Yemen.

He said more than 25 percent of the population of Ukraine has been displaced. ShelterBox is providing them with mattresses to sleep on, blankets, hygiene items, clothes and other essentials.

He said if not for the Polish people many more people from Ukraine would be suffering and in need of their help.

Dixon said Yemen is fast becoming a trouble spot.

In the United States, ShelterBox has helped victims of Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey and other disasters.

Dixon said they have one of the world’s largest transport planes but use whatever method is needed to bring supplies to people in disaster areas.

“We try to help the worst of the worst,” he said.

One box, which includes one of their five types of tents, could weigh between 125-140 pounds.

“We want to return hope to these people and put smiles on their faces,” Dixon said. “That is why I donate my time. Our goal is to be able to help one million people a year.”

ShelterBox is a partner of Rotary International. It has been nominated for the Noble Peace Prize twice.

Dixon said if this organization interest you don’t keep it a secret, learn more, donate, and volunteer.

He said ways to help include becoming an ambassador, advocate, Rotary Club Champion, response team member and changemaker.

To learn more about ShelterBox and how to help, visit www.shelterboxusa.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.