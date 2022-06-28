Sheriff: Missing Effingham woman considered endangered

EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- An Effingham woman missing since June 20 has been declared endangered by Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators.

Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, of 4027 Cherry Johnson Road, was last seen in the early hours of June 19 at her residence. Investigators say they believe she left home on foot.

The search for Brooks has happened on the ground and in the air, but hasn't turned up the missing woman.

"Due to underlying health concerns which include diabetes, autism and hypertension, coupled with the time elapsed since she went missing, investigators believe Ms. Brooks to be endangered," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the search for her.

She stands about 5'5" tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.