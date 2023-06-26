TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Florence County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar who broke into a residence under construction at 715 Cale Yarborough Highway on Saturday.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the burglar stole a couch and an 82-inch flat-screen TV.

Cameras captured images of a person and two vehicles — one a silver Ford Focus and one a white Ford pickup with a utility trailer.

Anyone with knowledge about the break-in is asked to call sheriff’s investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 395.