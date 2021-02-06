Sheriff's deputies seek help to ID Aldi's armed robber

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person who may be connected to a series of armed robberies in the Florence area -- the latest one being at the South Irby Street Aldi's.

Friday at 7:56 p.m. a woman in a black hood with a pink mask entered the grocery story and demanded money, at gunpoint, from the clerk.

She escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash from the store she ran toward East Carolyn Avenue, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

"Witnesses describe the suspect as standing approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the incident.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact sheriff' office investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.