Sheriff's Office: Don't be paving scam victim
Sheriff's Office: Don't be paving scam victim

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The pave-your-driveway scam is making the rounds through Florence County again and sheriff's office investigators want residents to be forewarned and forearmed.

Maj. Mike Nunn, in a release, said the scammers will pull up to a reisdence and say that they have left over asphalt from another job and offer to pave a resident's driveway for a greatly discounted price.

After the paving is done by the usually-from-out-of-state pavers the bill is significantly greater than what was initially discussed and usually much greater than the value of the paving done.

Nunn said the pavers usually demand the bill be paid immediately and they can be intimidating.

The scammers usually stay in the area for only a short time before they leave and go to the next town to scam residents again.

Nunn said residents should ask to see the pavers business license, permit to work and ask for local references.

Nunn said residents who think they may have been a victim of the scam can contact Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 434.

