Sheriff's Office: No meaningful threat exists at Florence One Schools Wednesdy

FLORENCE, S.C. -- "So here is the truth. There is no credible threat of a school shooting at any Florence County school, public or private. There is no school lock down at any Florence County school. There is no reason known to us or Florence School District 1 why your child should not be in school today," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a Florence County Sheriff's Office release issued late Wednesday morning.

The release came in response to social media posts of a threatened shooting at Florence One Schools facility.

"The principal of South Florence High School also notified parents (Tuesday) by email that the threat was unfounded. Nevertheless, the rumor was spread by parents and students on Facebook and other social media platforms, which today lead to unnecessary panic and confusion," according to the release.

"When it comes to the safety of our children and our schools, you can rest assured that we take every threat seriously. We also ask the public to let us know if they learn of a problem or issue and to 'see something, say something.' Tell us and we will look into it," Nunn wrote in the release.

"If we determine that a credible threat to our children exists, we will be the first to tell you and we will take all necessary measures to prevent harm in our schools. But, please don’t post, forward or retweet unfounded speculation or misinformation! This just causes unnecessary panic and trouble like we have seen (Wednesday)."