Sheriff's office: Shooting death of Florence man likely happened in Darlington County

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The investigation into the shooting death of a Florence man whose body was found on a rural Timmonsville road Oct. 8 has been turned over to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Trey Lee Montrose, 23.
Lutcken said the autopsy showed he died of “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to the body.”
Montrose’s body was found near 600 Victor White Road, according to the county dispatch website and Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn.
"Investigators have now determined that the homicide likely occurred in Darlington County before the body of the deceased was left near Timmonsville," Nunn wrote in a Thursday morning release. "As a result, the Darlington County Sheriff's Office has now taken over the investigation."