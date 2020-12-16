Shooting on Brunson Street in Florence under investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. – A shooting late Wednesday afternoon in northeast Florence is under investigation.

At approximately 4:57 p.m., Florence police officers responded to the 600 block of North Brunson Street in reference to shooting.

Officers soon learned that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to a Florence Police Department news release.

The victim's injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Travis Scott of the Florence Police Department at 665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.