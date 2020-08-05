COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is advising online shoppers to be on guard during South Carolina's annual tax-free weekend.
The tax-free weekend is set for Friday through Sunday.
The department also advises shoppers to check mask ordinances, guidelines and store offerings before heading out, to decide on a payment method, monitor financial statements for fraudulent transactions and to learn the return policy of the store at which items are being purchased.
The annual tax-free weekend offers shoppers the ability to purchase items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies and computers without paying the state's 6% sales tax.
The exemption does not apply to items for use in a trade or business; items placed on layaway or a similar deferred payment and delivery plan, clothing and footwear rentals, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture or jewelry.
Shoppers usually save between $2 million to $3 million during the annual event.
The first tax free weekend was held in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.