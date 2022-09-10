 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shoppers score book bargains at Florence library's used book sale

FLORENCE, S.C. — Patrons of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library were waiting in their parked cars Saturday at 9 a.m. to get first shot at the library's first used book sale in more than three years.

By 10:15 a.m. library volunteers were moving more used books onto the recently emptied tables in the library's community room.

Aubrey Carroll, chief of Headquarters Library Services, said the community room was initially full to the point that shoppers had trouble moving from location to location.

Then there was the matter of the checkout line that stretched from the far side of one community room up the stairs and well into the other, Carroll said.

The book sale directly benefits the Friends of the Florence County Library through fundraising and indirectly the library, which now has room to again cull collections and start accumulating stock for next year's used book sale.

