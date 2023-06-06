FLORENCE— Antique tractors dating back as far as the early 1900s lined the parking lot of the Pee Dee State Farmers Market for the second annual Tractor Show.

The show is put on by the Waccamaw Tractor and Engine Club, which meets at the John Dawsey Senior Center on North Main Street in Aynor. Club President Bill Trayner, who organized the event, said the club is all about history and farming.

“The whole idea is to preserve the old way of farming and machinery and stuff,” Dawsey said. “We go to shows, parades, all kinds of things.”

As country music played from a nearby DJ stand, families strolled by the tractors, stopping occasionally to put a baby on a tractor for a photo.

One such tractor was the John Deere 330, made between 1958 and 1960. Trayner, who owns the tractor, said only 247 were built of the model he brought to the show.

He and his wife also brought two other tractors to the show.

Overall, the show had around 20 tractors and one Ford Model A, all of which were lined up outside the market. At 3 p.m., those who brought their tractors drove them through the market in a “Parade of Power.”

“Those things bark and short and shoot flames and everything else. The kids love it,” Trayner said.

The show was open to any collector of tractors, not just Waccamaw Tractor and Engine Club members.

The club is, however, actively searching for new members, according to Trayner. Many members are getting up in age, which makes it hard to put on events like this one, he said.

“I’m going to be 72, and I’m one of the youngest members,” Trayner said.

Those interested in joining can email him at hkeng1@juno.com or show up to a meeting, which takes place the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Trayner said he hopes to continue to put on the show yearly at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market.