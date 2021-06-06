Side-by-side driver dies of injuries following May Timmonsville crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The driver of a Polaris side-by-side died Saturday following a May 27 Timmonsville crash.
The 5:12 p.m. crash happened when the southbound Polaris with two people on board tried to turn left off Penile Road near Church Road and a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer, also south bound, tried to pass on the left of the turning ATV and hit it, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver and passenger of the side-by-side were transported to a Florence area hospital where the driver died several days later, Tidwell said.
