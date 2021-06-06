 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Side-by-side driver dies of injuries following May Timmonsville crash
0 Comments

Side-by-side driver dies of injuries following May Timmonsville crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The driver of a Polaris side-by-side died Saturday following a May 27 Timmonsville crash.

The 5:12 p.m. crash happened when the southbound Polaris with two people on board tried to turn left off Penile Road near Church Road and a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer, also south bound, tried to pass on the left of the turning ATV and hit it, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver and passenger of the side-by-side were transported to a Florence area hospital where the driver died several days later, Tidwell said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert